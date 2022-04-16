Dipika Pallikal and her twins wish 'dadda' Dinesh Karthik ahead of RCB's game against DC

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal with their twin sons

Looking to go back to winnings ways Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be eyeing a victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

A lot in fact will be riding on experienced players like skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

As the side is preparing to play their sixth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Dinesh Karthik received 'luck' from lady love and wife Dipika Pallikal along with their twin sons Kabir and Zian.

The Indian squash star, who recently won two gold medals at squash’s World Doubles Championship, shared a picture on her Instagram story of her boys and wrote, "Sending some luck to Dadda for today @dk00019".

About Dipika Pallikal, she picked the double medal with her long-time friend and peer Joshna Chinappa, and the mixed doubles title with childhood friend, training partner and now brother-in-law, Saurav Ghosal. In fact, the squash player had returned to play after a gap of three years.

As for Dinesh Karthik, the man has been in red-hot form for RCB. In 5 innings this season, so far, Karthik has scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 218 and has been dismissed only once in 5 innings.