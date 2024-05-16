MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians aim to end season on positive note

Follow live score from match 67 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and LSG here.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 17th at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI, currently positioned at the bottom of the points table with only four wins out of 13 matches, will be looking to redeem themselves in this upcoming game. Led by Hardik Pandya, the team will be playing with a sense of pride and determination.

On the other hand, LSG has managed to secure six victories out of their 13 matches. Despite their commendable performance, Lucknow, captained by KL Rahul, has unfortunately already been eliminated from the tournament. Even a win in this match will not alter their fate, as their poor Net Run Rate has sealed their elimination.

Both teams will undoubtedly bring their A-game to the field, making this match a thrilling and competitive encounter for fans and spectators alike.