MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians aim to end season on positive note

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 17th at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
MI, currently positioned at the bottom of the points table with only four wins out of 13 matches, will be looking to redeem themselves in this upcoming game. Led by Hardik Pandya, the team will be playing with a sense of pride and determination.
On the other hand, LSG has managed to secure six victories out of their 13 matches. Despite their commendable performance, Lucknow, captained by KL Rahul, has unfortunately already been eliminated from the tournament. Even a win in this match will not alter their fate, as their poor Net Run Rate has sealed their elimination.
Both teams will undoubtedly bring their A-game to the field, making this match a thrilling and competitive encounter for fans and spectators alike.
Mumbai and Lucknow have faced off in four IPL matches to date. Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in one match, while Lucknow Super Giants claimed victory in three. Mumbai's highest total against Lucknow stands at 182 runs, whereas Lucknow's highest total against Mumbai Indians is 199 runs.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka