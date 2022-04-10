Watch: Virat Kohli chats with 'Baby AB' after getting dismissed by the youngster

Virat Kohli was visibly frustrated on Saturday as he was given out on a dubious LBW against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. What's more interesting is that he was dismissed by young Dewald Brevis on his very first delivery.

However furious Kohli might have been after the dismissal, he was all smiles after the match, when he met the youngster nicknamed 'baby AB' and the pair chatted and greeted each other.

Kohli, 33, praised Dewald Brevis and even asked him how he felt after getting the legendary RCB batter on his very first ball.

Mumbai Indians on Sunday shared a video of the interaction between Kohli and 'baby AB', after the match between RCB and MI.

"Well done, young man! Virat Kohli was all praises for DB yesterday & Dewald's big smile says it all" wrote Mumbai Indians on their Twitter handle along with the video.

Kohli's dismissal has got the cricketing world talking as the decision appeared to divide opinions. After the uproar for LBW by MI, the on-field umpire sided with Mumbai's appeal, however, Kohli opted for the review. The third umpire had failed to conclude if the ball had hit the pad or the bat first and lack of evidence left him inconclusive as remained on the side of the on-field decision.

According to MCC - the law of cricket - Rule 36.2.2 states, "If the ball makes contact with the striker's person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat".

The dismissal remained the talking point of the match and fans started questioning the same, stating the MCC rules.