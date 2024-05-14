Twitter
Mumbai: 14 dead, several injured as hoarding collapses in Ghatkopar after thunderstorms, heavy rains

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 14, 2024, 07:42 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Massive billboard collapses at Mumbai's Ghatkopar area (Photo/ANI)
Following a dust storm and heavy rain, a 100-foot billboard collapsed in Mumbai, claiming the lives of 14 and injuring 64. The rainstorm was accompanied by gusty winds, causing the billboard, located next to a busy road in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar, to collapse on some houses and a petrol pump.

The National Disaster Rescue Force has said that 74 people have been rescued alive from the spot, while 14 have been declared dead. The count of total victims stand at 88.

Fire services, police, disaster response officials, and other authorities are all involved in the rescue efforts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the civic body that runs Mumbai, said on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced five lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. News channels and posts on social media showed the towering billboard billowing in the wind for a while before it gave way and crashed to the ground.

In another incident, a scaffolding collapsed in Wadala. At around 4:30, the metal/steel parking near Shree Ji Tower collapsed at Barkat Ali Naka, Wadala (E).

The local weather department had predicted that moderate spells of rain, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kilometers per hour were likely to occur in parts of Mumbai district on Monday. There were temporary flight disruptions at the Mumbai airport, with 15 flight diversions and operations suspended for a little over an hour, ANI news agency reported.

Mumbai, like several Indian cities is prone to severe flooding and rain-related accidents during the monsoon season, which usually lasts from June until September every year.

(With ANI inputs)

