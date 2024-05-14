Twitter
This Indian superstar to feature in Dune Prophecy; and it's not Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai or Alia Bhatt

According to reports, this Indian actress has been roped in for The Max prequel series Dune: Prophecy.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Not Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, but this Indian superstar roped in for Dune: Prophecy
Many Indian actors from Irrfan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Dhanush, have made their mark in Hollywood as well. They have captivated the audience with their acting chops. Now, another superstar, who has already given hits in Hollywood, is all set to feature in The Max prequel series Dune: Prophecy. 

The actress we are talking about has given several hits and blockbusters in India and recently starred in one of the highest-grossing female-led films and continues to impress the audience with her performances in Bollywood. She is none other than Tabu. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to a report in Variety, Tabu has been roped in for the Hollywood series Dune: Prophecy. Inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The official logline of the show states, “Set within the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

According to the report, Tabu will be seen in a recurring role in the series which is described to be “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise. 

This is not the first time that Tabu has ventured into Hollywood. The actress has earlier worked in films like The Namesake, Life of Pi, and more. Meanwhile, other than Dune: Prophecy, the actress will also be seen in the Bollywood film Auron Mein Kahan DumTha which also stars Ajay Devgn, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari along with others in key roles and is scheduled to release this year.  

Advertisement