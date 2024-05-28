'The irony is that...': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee drops cryptic post after Swati Maliwal's ‘death threat’ allegations

Maliwal had accused AAP and its volunteers of running a character assassination campaign against her. She said the situation worsened after Dhruv Rathee posted a 'one-sided video' about her

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee recently denied allegations made against him by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. These allegations came days after Maliwal claimed she had been receiving rape and death threats following Rathee's video on an alleged assault on her by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Monday, Rathee took to social media platform X to address the issue, stating that there were coordinated efforts to defame him. He wrote, "Fake allegations against me, daily death threats, dehumanizing insults, coordinated campaigns to defame me … I’m used to it by now."

He further added, "The irony is that perpetrators are pretending to be victims. Everyone knows who is behind all this. They want to silence me. But that’s not gonna happen. If you silence 1 Dhruv Rathee, 1000 new ones will rise up. Jai Hind."

But that’s not… — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 27, 2024

Maliwal had also shared screenshots of abusive messages she received on social media.

On X, Maliwal wrote, “After the leaders and volunteers of my party, i.e., AAP orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming, and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats. This got further exacerbated when YouTuber @Dhruv_Rathee posted a one-sided video against me.”

She added, “It is shameful that people like him, who claim to be independent journalists could act like other AAP spokespersons and victim shame me to the extent that I am now facing extreme abuses and threats."