From Anushka Sharma, Vini Raman to Dipika Pallikal: Meet the hottest WAGs of RCB

Here are some of the WAGs of Royal Challengers Bangalore players, who are often seen in the stands supporting their partners during RCB's matches.

As Royal Challengers Bangalore continue their hunt for the maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the Faf du Plessis-led franchise will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede on April 16. Much the cricketers, the spotlight will be on their WAGs as well, who cheer for their partners from the stand.

From Anushka Sharma to newly-wed Vini Raman, and Dipika Pallikal, here are the hottest WAGs of RCB cricketers: