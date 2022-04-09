MI vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman dons RCB jersey to show her support

Glenn Maxwell recently got married to an Indian origin girl named Vini Raman who lives in Melbourne and had earlier completed her studies from Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria. She hails from a Tamil family, and Mrs Maxwell was seen supporting RCB ahead of their all-important match against Mumbai Indians.

Vini had donned the RCB jersey and was clearly supporting her husband's IPL side as they landed in India. While Maxwell had missed a couple of matches for his franchise, they clearly didn't miss him as they've won two of the three matches they have played so far this season.

Ahead of the RCB vs MI match, Vini shared a picture on Instagram, which she captioned, "Honey we are home."

Speaking about Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder played his first match in IPL 2022 and he ended up playing a crucial role in the first innings itself as he inflicted a run out on Tilak Varma.

After winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis chose to bowl first and it seems that his choice was starting to pay dividends as they had managed to send half of the Mumbai Indians batters back to the dugout after only 10 overs.

This, after the Indians got off to a fiery start thanks to Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan but the pair of them were dismissed in quick succession, after which the Mumbai side suffered a collapse as they were reeling at 70/5 after 12 overs.

For the unversed, Maxwell and Vini Raman met each other at an event by Melbourne stars in 2013, wherein Maxwell made the first move toward the lady of Indian descent.

It was Maxwell who first made his love known in 2017. That's when they began dating, and were together for three years, before taking their relationship to the next stage in March 2020 when Maxwell and Vini Raman got engaged to each other.