Ravi Shastri reveals scolding MS Dhoni, says 'never yelled like that in my life'

MS Dhoni is one of the most respected figures in Indian cricket, but there was a time when he too had to face the wrath of Ravi Shastri. In a recent interaction with Star Sports, Shastri recalled when he yelled at Dhoni while the latter was playing football before an India Pakistan match in Asia Cup.

Dhoni's love for football isn't hidden from anyone. The legendary wicket-keeper batter used to play football before switching to cricket for good.

Despite that, his love for football has remained and the 40-year-old is often seen kicking the ball before matches during warmups, and he often plays at charity matches as well.

READ| Watch: Moeen Ali's six nearly hits scorer during CSK vs SRH match

Ravi Shastri recently recalled yelling at MS Dhoni because he was playing football five minutes before the toss of India Pakistan match at the Asia Cup, as he was too worried to lose a player of his stature to injury ahead of a match of that magnitude.

Before the match between Dhoni's CSK and Kane Williamson's in IPL 2022, Shastri, speaking to Star Sports recalled, "He loves football. It scares, the intensity he plays, you from the outside, you hope he doesn’t get injured. I remember before the Asia Cup final, there was dew, he went skidding five minutes before the toss."

The former Indian head coach also revealed that he had never yelled like that in his life.

READ| IPL 2022: Abhishek Sharma stars as SRH beat CSK by 8-wickets, Chennai winless after 4 games

"I've never yelled like that in my life, I said stop the game! Something like that. You don’t want to lose your main player in a game against Pakistan, because five minutes later was the toss. But, to get him out, leave the football, impossible," added the veteran cricketer turned commentator.

Meanwhile Dhoni was in action earlier in the day, but his CSK was defeated for the fourth game running as they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8-wickets.