Watch: Moeen Ali's six nearly hits scorer during CSK vs SRH match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went toe-to-toe in the first match of the doubleheader on Saturday, as both teams were looking for their first win of the season. Meanwhile, during the match, Moeen Ali struck a huge six which nearly hit the scorers of the match.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media. Ali played a crucial knock of 48 runs in 35 balls but would miss out on his half-century by two runs, as he was dismissed by Aiden Markram shortly before he could reach the milestone.

After a string of three losses in as many games, CSK were sent out to bat first, as SRH had won the toss and chosen to bowl first. Kane Williamson's Sunrisers had restricted CSK to 154/7 after their respective 20 overs.

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli fumes in anger, almost breaks stumps after getting bowled in nets

The defending champs had lost their openers Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad early, but Ali came to CSK's rescue and in his inning of 48, laced with three boundaries and two huge sixes, he helped his side reach a respectable total.

Before his dismissal, the English all-rounder struck a huge 86-metre six in the stands, which nearly hit the scorers of the match.

Watch Moeen Ali's huge six here:

Talking about the match, CSK had score 154/7, giving SRH a target of 155, after which Kane Williamson's men got off to a decent start as they scored 37 runs without any loss after the end of 6 overs. Both CSK and SRH are looking for their first win of the season.