IPL 2022 DC vs RCB: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for DC vs RCB match

Wankhede Stadium

In match 27 of IPL 2022, we will witness the clash of Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have played four games and have won two and lost two of their games. Their last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders resulted in a win by a huge 44-run margin, and the Delhi based franchise would look to keep their winning momentum going.

On the other hand, Faf Du Plessis' RCB had lost their most recent game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but before that, they had won three games back to back. The Bengaluru-based franchise will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

DC vs RCB weather forecast

According to weather reports of Mumbai city on April 16 (Saturday) temperature will be near about 29° Celcius during the day and fall to 21° Celcius at night. The sky will be clear and there are no chances of rain. The humidity will be around 64% and the wind speed will be close to 19 km/h.

DC vs RCB- Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Wankhede Stadium is a high-scoring ground that supports batting. The average 1st innings total at the stadium is 194 in T20Is while the average 2nd innings total is 182. There could be the due factor as well for the evening match and the pitch will be expected to produce a high-scoring game.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep/Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood