IPL 2022: Will Mumbai Indians qualify for playoffs after losing 6th game against Lucknow Super Giants?

Mumbai Indians

They were the five-time champions, but Mumbai Indians currently are still searching for the proper combination to play as the side has lost five back-to-back games. Thrice in five games, they have changed their playing XI.

Mumbai Indians had lost their fifth straight game of this season against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS). Their net run rate (NRR) has also plunged to minus 1.072, which has left the MI fans worried about whether Rohit Sharma's side would be able to reach the playoffs or not.

READ | Arjun Tendulkar to debut vs Lucknow Super Giants? Sister Sara's comments on MI's post says this

However, what would happen if Mumbai Indians, who have their next game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), lose yet again?

While their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are already bleak, a defeat in the sixth game will most certainly kill even those slim hopes.

The team will have to go on a roll to win seven or eight games on the trot. Mumbai themselves have done the same in the past, but those sides were settled sides, however, this MI team is far from settled.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav