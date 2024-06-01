USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Canada

USA vs CAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 1 between United States of America and Canada.

The stage is set for the inaugural match of the T20 World Cup 2024, with the co-hosts, the United States of America, facing off against Canada in front of a capacity crowd in Dallas. This marks a historic moment as the USA makes its debut in such a prestigious tournament, while Canada brings with them a wealth of experience from previous ICC competitions.

The United States of America (USA) enters the tournament on the back of a significant series victory against Bangladesh, with the addition of Corey Anderson proving to be a game-changer for the team. Anderson, a former New Zealand star, has seamlessly integrated into the squad, bolstering their bowling lineup which features seasoned seamers like Ali Khan and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Meanwhile, Canada (CAN) is determined to prove their mettle and challenge the hosts, showcasing their competitive spirit. As longstanding rivals in cricket, the clash between Canada and the USA is sure to be intense.

Match Details

United States vs Canada, 1st Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 01, 07:30 PM LOCAL (6 AM IST)

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

USA vs CAN Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel

Batters: Aaron Jones, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa

All-rounders: Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corey Anderson (C), Steven Taylor (VC), Saad Bin Zafar

Bowlers: Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kaleem Sana

USA vs CAN My Dream11 Team

Monank Patel, Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Jones, Aaron Johnson, Nicholas Kirton, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corey Anderson, Steven Taylor (C), Saad Zafar, Dillon Heyliger (VC), Saurabh Netravalkar

