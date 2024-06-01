Twitter
Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket, pens emotional note

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for United States of America vs Canada

False temperature reading of 52.9°C in Delhi due to error in sensor: IMD

Meet actor, who left B.Com for acting, worked as AD, editor; started with Rs 700 per month, then became OTT star with...

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 23-25 of 28 seats

Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket, pens emotional note

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Canada

False temperature reading of 52.9°C in Delhi due to error in sensor: IMD

8 benefits of eating black chickpeas (black chana) on empty stomach

Early signs, symptoms of Schizophrenia

8 animals that endure blistering heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Meet actor, who left B.Com for acting, worked as AD, editor; started with Rs 700 per month, then became OTT star with...

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia comments on Sharmin Segal's performance: 'She needs to work harder now'

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Canada

USA vs CAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 1 between United States of America and Canada.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Canada
USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction
The stage is set for the inaugural match of the T20 World Cup 2024, with the co-hosts, the United States of America, facing off against Canada in front of a capacity crowd in Dallas. This marks a historic moment as the USA makes its debut in such a prestigious tournament, while Canada brings with them a wealth of experience from previous ICC competitions.

The United States of America (USA) enters the tournament on the back of a significant series victory against Bangladesh, with the addition of Corey Anderson proving to be a game-changer for the team. Anderson, a former New Zealand star, has seamlessly integrated into the squad, bolstering their bowling lineup which features seasoned seamers like Ali Khan and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Meanwhile, Canada (CAN) is determined to prove their mettle and challenge the hosts, showcasing their competitive spirit. As longstanding rivals in cricket, the clash between Canada and the USA is sure to be intense. 

Match Details

United States vs Canada, 1st Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 01, 07:30 PM LOCAL (6 AM IST)

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

USA vs CAN Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel

Batters: Aaron Jones, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa

All-rounders: Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corey Anderson (C), Steven Taylor (VC), Saad Bin Zafar

Bowlers: Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kaleem Sana

USA vs CAN My Dream11 Team

Monank Patel, Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Jones, Aaron Johnson, Nicholas Kirton, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corey Anderson, Steven Taylor (C), Saad Zafar, Dillon Heyliger (VC), Saurabh Netravalkar

Also Read| T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and live streaming

