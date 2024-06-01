Twitter
Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket, pens emotional note

Karthik, who is 39 years old, made his international debut during an ODI match against England at Lords in June 2004.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 07:02 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket, pens emotional note
File Photo
Indian veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, June 1. The seasoned wicketkeeper shared this news with his fans through a heartfelt letter, expressing his excitement for new opportunities and challenges ahead.

Karthik, who is 39 years old, made his international debut during an ODI match against England at Lords in June 2004. Throughout his career, he participated in a total of 180 matches across various international formats. Despite facing challenges in securing a permanent spot in the teams, Karthik managed to amass over 3000 runs, including one century in Test cricket.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans who have made this feeling possible. Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead,” the former RCB and India player posted on X.

“I’d like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends.”

“My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn’t be what I am without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika, herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me. Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you! Cricket and cricketers, wouldn’t be the same without your support and good wishes,” he added.

The Chennai-born cricketer has already begun working as a broadcaster since the India Tour of England in 2021.

