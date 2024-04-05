Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Paramilitary jawan dies after shooting himself at the Delhi Metro station. CISF jawan Shahre Kishore shot himself dead at Delhi's Nangloi metro station. Kishore's body was found at the metro station near a baggage scanning machine. Police said the crime team was called to the scene after receiving information about the incident. Notably, Kishore had been enrolled in CISF as a constable (GD) since 2014 and posted in Delhi in January 2022.