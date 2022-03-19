Meet Vini Raman, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's wife, who hails from a Tamil family

Australia and RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on Friday. Read on to know more about the couple.

Australia's swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Friday got married to his long-time girlfriend of Indian origin Vini Raman in a private ceremony. The cricketer who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been dating Vini Raman for the past five years, and the couple even got engaged earlier in March 2020.

However, owing to the covid-pandemic their wedding got postponed a couple of times. Now that the duo has finally embarked upon a journey, as they take their relationship to the level, here's a little sneak-peek into how love brewed between them.

In this article, we will get to meet Vini Raman, Glenn Maxwell's wife, and how the couple got into a relationship: