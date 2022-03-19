Meet Vini Raman, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's wife, who hails from a Tamil family

Australia and RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on Friday. Read on to know more about the couple.
Australia's swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Friday got married to his long-time girlfriend of Indian origin Vini Raman in a private ceremony. The cricketer who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been dating Vini Raman for the past five years, and the couple even got engaged earlier in March 2020.
However, owing to the covid-pandemic their wedding got postponed a couple of times. Now that the duo has finally embarked upon a journey, as they take their relationship to the level, here's a little sneak-peek into how love brewed between them.
In this article, we will get to meet Vini Raman, Glenn Maxwell's wife, and how the couple got into a relationship:
1. Who is Vini Raman?
Vini hails from a Tamil family, that is based out of Australia. She is a pharmacist in Melbourne and had earlier completed her studies from Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria.
(Pic credits: Vini Raman, Instagram)
2. Maxwell and Vini's traditional side
Earlier, the wedding card of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman had found its way to the internet, and netizens were shocked to see that the wedding invite was indeed printed in Tamil.
(Pic credits: Vini Raman, Instagram)
3. How did Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell meet?
As per an Instagram post by Vini herself, the duo met each other at an event by Melbourne stars in 2013, wherein Maxwell made the first move towards the lady of Indian descent.
(Pic credits: Vini Raman, Instagram)
4. When did Vini Raman start dating Glenn Maxwell?
According to details revealed by Vini herself, it was Maxwell who first made his love known in 2017. That's when they began dating, and were together for three years, before taking their relationship to the next stage in March 2020 when Maxwell and Vini Raman got engaged to each other.
(Pic credits: Vini Raman, Instagram)
5. Maxwell and Vini Raman marriage
On Friday, Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman tied the knot in a private ceremony after having dated for more than five years. Maxwell's ladylove posted a picture of the duo kissing each other on Instagram, while also sharing a pic of them holding hands, wherein their wedding rings were quite visible.
(Pic credits: Vini Raman, Instagram)