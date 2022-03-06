'As soon as Anushka Sharma left, Delhi ka Virat Kohli was back': Former teammate recounts THIS hilarious incident

Virat Kohli stepped out to play his 100th Test cricket match on Friday against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Ahead of the milestone game, the former skipper, who received a special Test cap and had thanked all the important people in his life. He even gave a shoutout to his wife and actress Anushka Sharma and said she had helped transform him into a better man.

"I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I'm very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she's been an absolute pillar of strength for me," Virat said thanking Anushka in an interview to BCCI.tv ahead of the match.

However, according to one of Kohli's teammates, he revealed a funny incident recounting that how, the batter changes into a different persona in front of Anushka and a different one when she is away.

Virat's U19 and Delhi teammate Pradeep Sangwan, recounting their friendship and talking about Virat's journey detailed how the batter hasn't changed a bit despite what people think.

"I met him recently in some function, mujhe laga change hua hoga (I thought he must have changed). As soon as Anushka crossed over to other side of the room, bhai chalu ho jaate (he would begin again). The moment his wife returned, he became a nice boy. As soon as his wife went to meet someone, Delhi ka Virat Kohli was back to talking in the same old style," Indian Express reported.

The two players were teammates as teenagers while playing for Delhi and the duo also played together in the India under-19 team where Virat was captain.

Talking about Anushka, she will herself be seen as a cricketer in her next film, Chakda Xpress in which she will trace former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami's inspirational journey.