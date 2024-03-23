CSK vs RCB Highlights Chennai Super Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 6 Wickets I IPL 2024

CSK vs RCB Highlights Ruturaj Gaikwad started the CSK chase with a four off the first ball after RCB were dragged to a score of 173/6 by Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat. Gaikwad then fell for 15 off as many balls but Ajinkya Rahane has since carried on in the same vein with a rampaging Rachind Ravindra. Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets.