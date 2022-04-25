IPL 2022: Can Chennai Super Kings qualify for playoffs if they lose clash against Punjab Kings?

What are Chennai Super Kings chances of making it to IPL 2022 playoffs?

While Mumbai Indians (MI) is on the brink of elimination in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the other team that is also facing a rough patch is defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Yellow Army has been the second most successful team in the history of the IPL, but the 15th edition has not been good for them. The side is surviving on the two wins they had - first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and then aganst Mumbai Indians.

However, now Chennai still has a tough road ahead of them if they want to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Moreover, with two new franchises added this year, any team qualifying for the playoff will have to win even more games than in previous seasons.

Their win against MI did give them a glimmer of hope, but what are the chances of CSK qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs?

Now with two wins from their first seven matches, Chennai Super Kings do have an outside chance of making it to the IPL 2022 playoffs. The teams earlier required at least 14 points, and now with new teams added, CSK will need to win at least six of their last seven matches to have a decent chance of finishing in the top four spots.

Moreover, if CSK does get the required points, their net run rate (NRR) will come into play with other teams also competing for the spot.

Currently, their NRR is -0.534 and the Ravindra Jadeja-led side will need a big margin win to imporve their chances. Currently, they have the third-worst net run rate in the league, which is only better than eighth-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians, who are last.