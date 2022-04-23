April 23 brings bad luck for RCB as they suffer batting collapse again, netizens call it 'nightmare date'

RCB suffered batting collapse on April 23 in 2017 as well

There's something wrong about April 23 and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) surely. We're not the ones saying it, but take a look down the history books and you will understand why fans on Twitter were posting memes about RCB and calling April 23 a 'nightmare date' for the franchise.

Actually, it was on this date in 2017, that RCB suffered a stunning batting collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they could only score 49 runs, which remains the lowest score by a team in IPL history till date.

Fast forward five years, RCB were at the receiving end once again, as they succumbed to yet another meltdown on April 23, 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad this time around.

READ| IPL 2022: SRH owner Kaviya Maran dances while celebrating Shahbaz Ahmed's wicket, video viral

The Bengaluru-based franchise folded for just 68 runs against SRH on Saturday and as soon as RCB's inning came to an end, netizens started to flock to Twitter to point out this bizarre coincidence about RCB and their batting collapses on April 23.

As is the case, while some Twitter users trolled the franchise with hilarious memes, others were left awestruck by this coincidence.

For the unversed, RCB's fate with April 23 doesn't end here, it was on this very date in 2013, that a certain Chris Gayle struck a monstrous 175* against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, back in 2013.

Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter here:

A great connection between @RCBTweets

and 23 april

23 april 2013 highest score of IPL 263/5

23 April 2017 lowest score of IPL 49

23 april 2022 68 all-out



"Vintage RCB" #RCBvSRH April 23, 2022

#RCBvSRH #ViratKohli #Bangalore



23rd April 2013 - RCB 263/5



23rd April 2017 - RCB 49 all out



23rd April 2022 - RCB 68 all out



Vintage RCB fan on every April 23 : pic.twitter.com/OUCr2LBqHz — Prakhar (@Prakhar_26_19) April 23, 2022

RCB 23 April 2017 - 49/10

RCB 23 April 2022 - 68/10 pic.twitter.com/8TV3YUrJot — Yash (@Yash_shah_25) April 23, 2022

Talking about the match between RCB and SRH, after having been asked to bat first, RCB suffered a meltdown early in the game as Marco Jansen got rid of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in a single over itself.

READ| IPL 2022: Marco Jansen dismisses Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in an over, watch video

They then continued to lose wickets at regular intervals with young Suyash Prabhudessai top-scoring for his team at 15 runs in 20 balls.

In reply, chasing a target of 69 runs, SRH were cruising at 42 without any loss after five overs, at the time of writing.