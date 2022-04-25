Fans back Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma despite poor IPL 2022 performance, say 'they will peak again'

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has seen champion teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) get eliminated from the league after losing eight consecutive matches, but what is even more surprising is the form of certain players, namely Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Talking about Kohli, the 33-year old has only had two 40+ scores from eight matches this season. His best is 48 runs which had come against rock-bottom Mumbai Indians (MI). His other scores include 41 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS), 12 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), five runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR), one run against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 12 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) and two golden ducks against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

As far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, the Hitman, in MI's last game against LSG, scored 39, however, he against CSK was dismissed for a duck. Before this duck, Rohit had scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28 and 6 and is yet to register a half-century, much like Kohli.

Despite the poor form of the two senior players of the Indian team, especially when the World Cup will be happening later this year, fans have not lost hope and are backing the top performers of the Men in Blue. Many believe the two players are just one good innings away from bouncing back to their scoring nature.

They might not be performing today, but one must not forget how hard both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli practice and that is the reason they are still the best batsmen today. So let’s support our champions when they need it the most. #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/mXRHDau3Qv — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 23, 2022

Both Virat and Rohit .. things not going either way.. nothing good comes out of plotting and planning negativity.. may we soon see your bats in full glory #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #Viratians #ViratKohli — Priyanka Sareen (@priyankasareen1) April 25, 2022

If u keep ipl aside they were the leader's of our national team so think twice before criticizing them.....#RohitSharma #ViratKohli https://t.co/m9htGtSQQi — mohithe abhishek (@adiictedto45) April 25, 2022

In the TATA IPL 2022, Mumbai is right at the bottom and have become closer to elimination after losing to Lucknow Super Giants, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), faced were crushed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and bundled out for 68 runs. They lost the game by 9 wickets with 72 balls remaining.