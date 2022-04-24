Barmy Army posts controversial tweet on Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, Amit Mishra gives fitting reply

Amit Mishra gave a befitting reply to Barmy Army's post for Sachin Tendulkar

One of the legendary cricketers of his generation, Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 49th birthday today. The Master Blaster has records and highs against all teams in the world, including England, which showed on Sunday.

A fan group of the England cricket team Barmy Army posted a picture of Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal being celebrated by England players. On a day when Sachin received warm wishes from all over the world, from cricketers of past and present, Army's Twitter post left Indian cricket fans enraged.

READ| On Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, Mohammad Kaif proposes April 24 to be declared 'National Cricket Day'

Netizens replying to the post started to mock the England team, and while Tendulkar himself didn't reply to the post, former Indian spinner Amit Mishra gave them a befitting reply.

Happy Birthday Little Master pic.twitter.com/3D8znHsIMT — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 24, 2022

Mishra called Barmy Army 'kids' while replying to their post for Sachin, along with a collage of many achievements of the great man.

It all started after Barmy Army wished Tendulkar on his 49th birthday with a picture of England cricketers celebrating his dismissal. They captioned the image, "Happy Birthday Little Master."

READ| WATCH: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 49, son Arjun's heartfelt message goes viral

In reply, Amit Mishra wrote, "Thanks kids."

Check Amit Mishra's befitting reply to Barmy Army here:

For the unversed, Amit Mishra has been in the limelight recently, after he replied to Irfan Pathan's Twitter post about India's potential of becoming the greatest country on earth.

Irfan Pathan shared a tweet and wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………"

READ| Swara Bhasker reacts to Irfan Pathan's 'Constitution of India' reply to Amit Mishra

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed. April 22, 2022

However, a few hours after Irfan Pathan's tweet, Amit Mishra took to his own Twitter handle and in a similar format wrote the things he needed after the but.

"My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed," wrote Mishra in his reply.