On Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, Mohammad Kaif proposes April 24 to be declared 'National Cricket Day'

Mohd Kaif has called for April 24 to be celebrated as National Cricket Day

Sachin Tendulkar is called the 'God of cricket', and he's worshipped exactly like a god in India, where cricket is no less than a religion. On April 24, Sachin celebrated his 49th birthday, and former Indian pacer Mohammad Kaif came out with a unique request on Sachin's birthday.

Kaif has called for April 24 to be observed as 'National Cricket Day' in order to honour Tendulkar, while going on to add that there's none who is as madly in love with cricket as Sachin, in Kaif's opinion.

Taking to Twitter, to wish the legendary Indian batter on his special day, Kaif urged for April 24 to be immortalised in Sachin's name forever.

"How about declaring April 24 as National Cricket Day. I have never seen anybody so madly in love with the game like Sachin Paaji. Happy Birthday to the man who played a big role in India’s amar prem with cricket," tweeted Kaif.

Sachin Tendulkar received heartfelt birthday wishes from his fans, from nearly all of the IPL franchises, from the fans, and from his son Arjun as well.

Mumbai Indians paid a heartfelt tribute to their mentor with a 3-minute long video, which also featured his son Arjun, who is plying his trade with the franchise since 2021 but is yet to make his debut for them.

MI will be hoping that they can give Sachin a special birthday gift by winning their first game of the season, having lost all of their game so far this term.

Another cheerful aspect for Mumbai will be that they will be making a much-awaited return to their home ground, the Wankhede Stadium after a long gap of 1083 days.

Meanwhile, talking about Sachin, he shared a collage of pictures, showing how he celebrated his birthday with his 'loved ones', which featured his daughter Sara Tendulkar and his dogs as well.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin wrote, "Brought in my birthday with my loved ones! Thank you everyone for the warm wishes."