WATCH: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 49, son Arjun's heartfelt message goes viral

Arjun Tendulkar had a special message for his father Sachin on his birthday

One of the modern greats of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 49th birthday today. A man who needs no introduction at all, Sachin broke and surpasses numerous records throughout his playing career and inspired many generations with his game.

This year, the legendary cricketer is celebrating his birthday within the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp, and the franchise came up with a heartfelt tribute for their mentor on his special day. Moreover, what's worth noting here is that the tribute from MI also featured a special message from Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar as well.

Mumbai Indians posted a 3-minute long clip, of youngsters such as Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma among others sharing their experiences in and around the 'God of cricket'.

Towards the end of the clip, Arjun also wished his father a happy birthday and thanked him for all that he's done for his son.

"I would like to wish you a very happy birthday. And, enjoy your day and thank you for everything you have done for me throughout my life," Arjun was heard saying in the video.

The youngster, who has been part of the Mumbai Indians from IPL 2021, is yet to make a start for them in the cash-rich league.

Sharing the special tribute for Sachin on his 49th birthday, Mumbai Indians took to Twitter and wrote, "He inspired all of India to watch cricket. The boys wish & share their experience of meeting Sachin for the first time on his special day."

The five-time IPL champs will take to the field at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as they face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Having lost seven matches in the season so far, MI will hope for better fortunes as they return to the Wankhede Stadium after a gap of 1083 days, and will hope to pick up their first win of IPL 2022 on Sachin's birthday.