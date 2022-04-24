IPL 2022: Can Mumbai Indians qualify for playoffs if they lose against Lucknow?

Mumbai Indians have a slight chance of reaching the playoffs but they'll have to win LSG first

Mumbai Indians face a do-or-die match against Lucknow Super Giants today. Rohit Sharma's team has already lost seven matches in a row in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, as they face yet another stern test in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

After a long gap of 1083 days, Mumbai will play at their home venue, still in search of their first win this season.

Every team is scheduled to play 14 matches in a season and Mumbai have already lost half of them, with just seven matches remaining, there's still a slight glimmer of hope for MI.

Usually, 14 points are never enough for a team, but it's happened in the past, teams have qualified for the playoffs with 14 points, but they have a healthy net run rate, something which MI cannot boast at the moment.

With Mumbai Indians' current net run rate of -0.892, they will have to win all of their remaining matches, starting with the game against LSG. If Mumbai lose their match on Sunday, then whatever outside chance they still have of qualifying for the playoffs will also vanish.

MI will only be able to rack up a total of 12 points if they lose against LSG and win all of their remaining six games, but that will not be enough to propel the record IPL holders to the playoffs.

So, on Sachin Tendulkar's 49th birthday, and MI's much-awaited return to their home turf at the Wankhede, Rohit and co will be hoping to do kick-start their winning run, or be declared officially, out of the race for playoffs.

In 2014, Mumbai had lost 5 matches in a row but had still managed to reach the knockouts. This time, however, things are more tricky.

Here are the remaining matches of Mumbai Indians after the match vs LSG:

April 30: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 6: vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 9: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 12: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 17: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 21: vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium