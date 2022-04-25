Arun Lal to get married to his 28 year younger long time friend Bul Bul Saha on May 2nd, Check pics

Present head coach of the Bengal cricket team, Arun Lal will be getting married to Bul Bul Saha who is 28 years younger to Arun Lal on 2nd May.
Arun Lal, Who represented the Indian team in 16 Tests and 13 ODIs will be getting married to his long-time friend, Bul Bul Saha on 2nd May. Arun Lal is currently the coach of the Bengal Ranji team, and the 66-year-old has been in relation with Bulbul for a long period now.
1. Arun Lal with his 1st wife Reema and Bul Bul Saha
Lal was previously married to Reena but they parted ways with mutual consent. However, even after his divorce, the renowned cricketer continues to live with his first wife who is currently ill.
Lal has been taking care of his first wife Reena and has taken her consent to tie the knot with his current partner Bul Bul.
2. Arun Lal with his family
Before being diagnosed with jaw cancer in 2016, Lal was a regular feature on the commentary panel during both international and domestic matches. However, in the last few years he has established himself as one of the more impressive coaches in the country.
3. Arun Lal wedding card
According to the images of the wedding invite that are being available on the internet, the marriage will take place at Peerless Inn, Esplanade, Kolkata early next month.
Lal, who has played domestic cricket for Delhi as well, has sent his wedding invite to the players of the Bengal cricket team, the officials of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), and other close family members and friends to grace their special occasion.