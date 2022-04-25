Smriti Mandhana involved in heated exchange after run out at non striker's end | watch

Smriti Mandhana

Known to be smiling and calm, India women's cricket team's sensational batter Smriti Mandhana was involved in a heated exchange in the ongoing Senior Women's T20 League Trophy tournament.

In the clash featuring Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Mandhana was run out at the non-striker's end for backing up too much before the bowler could even complete her run-up.

According to ICC's new rules, they have made such a dismissal, official, however, Mandhana did not seem to be impressed with the manner she was given out.

Maharashtra had been chasing just 103 runs and it was then that the run-out took place. Despite, it not having a big impact on the game and the side cruised to victory, Mandhana, who was batting on 28, did not like what took place and vented out her frustration against bowler KP Choudhary with a few words.

WATCH:

Smriti Mandhana gets out at the non-strikers end.



Well done, Rajasthan.



Mandhana wasn't happy, had some heated discussion with Rajasthan team, then with Jasia Akhter.



Rajasthan were sledging her too. #CricketTwitter #SeniorT20Trophy #WomensT20Trophy pic.twitter.com/WG6amOa21K — Krithika (@krithika0808) April 24, 2022

There has been a whole debate over this form of dismissal and was called 'unfair play' by many, however, the MCC established a new law which would consider the mode of dismissal as run out.

"Law 41.16 – running out the non-striker – has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Runout). The wording of the Law remains the same," MCC said in a statement.

This dismissal had become a major topic of decision after the then Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper R Ashwin, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, had got Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter, Jos Buttler, out.

The England batter was at the non-strikers end and Ashwin used this mode of dismissal which had helped his side to win the game as well.