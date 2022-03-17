'Might destroy your career': Ravichandran Ashwin reveals how new 'Mankad' rules could impact bowlers

Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), recently brought about revolutionary changes to the gentleman's game. One of the major changes was regarding bowlers inflicting run-out on non-striker batsmen, which in common terms is called 'Mankad'.

Team India veteran Ravichan Ashwin, who himself famously 'Mankaded' Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) talked about the impact of the new rules.

"Law 41.16 'running out the non-striker' has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out)," read a statement from the MCC, which meant, the much-maligned dismissal which was previously considered 'unfair' will now be considered as a run-out.

Ashwin highlighted how the batter, who steps out before the bowler releases the ball is 'unfair' and how the extra inch a batsman tries to steal, could have an impact on a bowler's career.

Speaking about the new laws in detail on his youtube channel, Ashwin stated, "They mentioned the run-out at the non-striker's end tried by the bowler under the 'unfair play' category. Non-striker leaving the crease early is the actual unfair play in this whole scenario, not the bowler running them out."

The spinner who recently surpassed former Indian skipper Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker further added, "Bowlers used to feel bad for doing this earlier wondering what our team batsmen will feel when we do that and what will the cricketing world think if we do that? So, thinking about these consequences, they used to not run them out."

Ashwin further added that bowlers shouldn't think twice before dismissing the batters who try to take a headstart.

"My dear fellow bowlers, please understand. The extra step the non-striker is taking might end up destroying your entire career," he said.

The 35-year-old continued, "If the non-striker ends up on strike because of that extra step he is taking, he might smash a six. Whereas, the current striker might have gotten out. If you take a wicket, you will grow in your career, whereas, if you are smashed for a six, your career might go downwards. So, the impact is huge."

"So, bowlers should not have any second thoughts on running the non-striker out is my opinion," he concluded.