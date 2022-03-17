Ravichandran Ashwin REVEALS Kapil Dev did this after he surpassed latter's bowling record

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently surpassed a huge tally, overtaking former Indian skipper Kapil Dev's record along the way. In the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, Ashwin dismissed Charith Asalanka, to go past the former Indian World Cup winner's tally of Test wickets.

Kapil Dev had amassed 433 Test wickets in his career, a world record at the time when he had retired. However, Ashwin went past the legendary all-rounder's tally and achieved his 434th wicket in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Soon after, Ashwin had revealed how Kapil Dev reacted after he surpassed the latter's record. The former revealed how he received a letter and a bouquet from the former Indian skipper.

Recently, Ashwin, in one of his youtube videos, showed his fans the letter that he received from Kapil Dev.

In his letter, the legendary World Cup-winning skipper had written, "Congratulations! Truly happy you have broken my record. You have made India proud! Wishing you and the family all the good luck. Kapil Dev."

You can check out Ashwin showing the letter from Kapil Dev at the beginning of this video:

Earlier, Ashwin had revealed that growing up as a child, he wanted to be batter, because of the exploits of Kapil Dev, and later, Sachin Tendulkar.

"Feeling so humbled. 28 years ago, I was cheering for Kapil Paaji along with my dad when he went past Richard Hadlee's record," said Ashwin.

He continued, "Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought of going past his tally of wickets. Because I always wanted to be a batsman especially when I started off as an eight-year-old. In 1994, batting was my fascination. Sachin Tendulkar was just emerging into the scene and Kapil Dev, himself was a terrific striker of the cricket ball."