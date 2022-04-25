IPL 2022: Why Rishi Dhawan wore a mask while bowling against Chennai Super Kings? Know the reason here!

Rishi Dhawan wearing protective mask

Rishi Dhawan made an IPL comeback after six seasons as he was roped in by Punjab Kings during the IPL 2022 mega auctions for INR 55 Lakh after his impressive performance as a captain led Himachal Pradesh to a historic win at the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.

Rishi Dhawan played his first game of the IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings but he grabbed everyone's attention for the protective gear that he was wearing while bowling for his team Punjab Kings. Rishi Dhawan wore the gear for protection as he recently underwent surgery for the nose injury that he suffered during Ranji Trophy.

“I am making an IPL comeback after 4 years so it was a little disheartening when I got injured in the Ranji Trophy. I had to go through surgery which ruled me out of the first four matches, but I’m totally fine and available for selection now. I’ve been training hard and hope to have a strong comeback,” he announced in the video.

The all-rounder from HP said he was positive about making a mark in the IPL 2022. And he made it memorable too dismissing CSK's in-form batter Shivam Dube.