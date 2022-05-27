IPL 2022: Huge blow for RCB as Dinesh Karthik fined ahead of Qualifier 2 versus RR

Dinesh Karthik fined ahead of RCB vs RR match

Dinesh Karthik has been a revelation for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022, and ahead of their all-important Qualifier 2 versus Rajasthan Royals (RR), there's a slight blow to RCB as Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct of IPL.

The development comes just hours before RCB's match versus RR, as DK was fined for his actions during the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

"Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," said an official statement from the tournament.

READ| IPL 2022: Watch Gautam Gambhir's viral reaction after KL Rahul drops Dinesh Karthik's catch

Article 2.3 of the IPL code of conduct talks about 'Use of an audible obscenity during a Match'. It covers the use of words commonly known and understood to be offensive, obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public whether by way of the stump microphone or otherwise.

This conduct may include, for example, swearing in frustration at one's own play or fortune.

In the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens, Karthik provided finishing fireworks in an unconquered 37 off 23 balls, laced with five fours and a six.

READ| Dinesh Karthik picks most impressive young Indian Fast bowlers from the IPL 2022

He was also instrumental in Bangalore taking 84 runs off the last five overs as Rajat Patidar slammed 12 boundaries and seven sixes for scoring an unbeaten 112 off just 54 balls, carrying Bangalore to a mammoth 207/4.

In reply, Lucknow fell 14 runs short, ending at 193/6 in 20 overs. The winner of Qualifier 2 between Bangalore and Rajasthan will face Gujarat Titans in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

With inputs from IANS