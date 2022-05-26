IPL 2022: Watch Gautam Gambhir's viral reaction after KL Rahul drops Dinesh Karthik's catch

Gautam Gambhir viral reaction after KL Rahul drops catch

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul laments his side's efforts in the field as they bowed out of IPL 2022, after losing by 14 runs at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Despite the best efforts of Rahul (79 off 58 balls) he couldn't help inspire his side to a win, as an earlier error from the 29-year-old came back to haunt his side dearly.

KL Rahul dropped RCB batsman Dinesh Karthik's catch earlier in the match when DK was batting at 2 runs. After getting a lifeline, the latter would go on to score 37 runs as he combined well with centurion Rajat Patidar to take their side to a fight-worthy total of 207 runs.

The incident took place in the 15th over of RCB's inning. Mohsin Khan bowled a full-length delivery, which got a leading edge from DK's bat and the ball flew in KL Rahul's direction, who was stationed at mid-off.

He did ever so well to get his hands underneath the ball, but due to the momentum of his dive, the ball wobbled out of the LSG skipper's hands, which gave Dinesh Karthik the ultimate reprieve.

Meanwhile, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir's reaction to the dropped catch is now going viral on social media. The former Indian batter sat in the dugout and burst out in joy but his reaction changed from ecstasy to agony after Rahul dropped the catch.

Gambhir initially started to clap thinking that his captain had completed the catch, but quickly covered his face with his hands once the ball trickled out of KL Rahul's hands.

Earlier in the match, the LSG skipper had won the toss and he chose to bowl first, after which RCB scored 207 courtesy of Rajat Patidar's century, and in reply, KL Rahul's side could only muster up a total of 193/6 in their respective 20 overs, as they lost by 14 runs which marked the end of their debut season in IPL 2022.