IPL 2022: Deepak Hooda's six injures policeman in stands at Eden Gardens, watch viral video

Deepak Hooda's six injuries policeman in stands at Eden Gardens

Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul's 96-run partnership gave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fans a glimmer of hope, but in the end, they fell agonisingly short of the required total against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator 1 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Rajat Patidar's century combined with Dinesh Karthik's swift 37-run knock was enough for RCB to score 207 in their respective 20 overs, and it proved to be a mountain too steep to climb for LSG as they exited the tournament, while RCB kept their hopes alive of winning their maiden IPL trophy.

There were plenty of moments which got fans talking on social media, one of which involved Deepak Hooda as the Indian all-rounder's six hit a policeman in the stands, who injured himself while trying to take a catch.

READ| IPL 2022: Watch Virat Kohli's priceless reaction as policeman blocks, carries away intruder during LSG vs RCB

With Lucknow Super Giants needing to up the ante, in the 8th over of LSG's inning, Hooda struck a huge six towards covers on the 5th ball of Shahbaz Ahmed's over, which sailed into the stands.

A policeman was standing in the crowd and he tried to catch Hooda's six, but the ball ended up going past, not before it brushed through his fingers and the policeman was later spotted shaking his hand in pain.

You can check out the video of the incident here.

Talking about the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bat first. Skipper Faf du Plessis was subsequently dismissed on a golden duck, after which Rajat Patidar came out to help steady the ship with Kohli.

READ| IPL 2022: Virat Kohli urges fans to chant 'RCB..RCB' moments before win over LSG, watch viral video

While the former Indian batter was dismissed after 25 runs, Patidar kept building his inning and notched a century in 49 balls, to help RCB to a fight-worthy total.

In reply, KL Rahul scored 79 runs, and Deepak Hooda chipped in with 45, but couldn't help their side as they bowed out of IPL 2022.