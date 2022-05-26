IPL 2022: Watch Virat Kohli's priceless reaction as policeman blocks, carries away intruder during LSG vs RCB

Virat Kohli priceless reaction goes viral after pitch intruder invades pitch

Virat Kohli was at it his animated best on Wednesday as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 14 runs to reach the Qualifier 2, and keep their hopes of winning their maiden title alive.

The 33-year-old had plenty of eye-catching moments at the Eden Gardens as his side romped to be a much-needed win. As Josh Hazlewood and Rajat Patidar starred for RCB, there was a moment when a pitch invader got the audience cheering.

Actually, the intruder was heading towards Virat Kohli, before being whisked away by the policemen, and the former RCB skipper's priceless reaction got the audience thrilled.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media:

When the intruder towards Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens - VK couldn't control his laugh seeing policeman's reaction pic.twitter.com/Ctvw8fU4uy May 26, 2022

The viral clip shows Kohli stationed near the boundary ropes as a fan filmed the whole incident after a pitch invader entered the ground and moved towards the RCB batsman. Before he could reach Kohli, policemen acted swiftly and carried the intruder away on his shoulders.

Watching the whole scene unfold in front of him, the Delhi-born batter couldn't control his laughter and he even mimicked the policeman who carried away the pitch intruder on his shoulders.

RCB will next face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad, with the winner going on to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29.