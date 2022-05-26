IPL 2022: Virat Kohli urges fans to chant 'RCB..RCB' moments before win over LSG, watch viral video

Virat Kohli urges crowd to cheer for RCB moments before win over LSG

Virat Kohli was at the heart of all the action as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 14 runs to reach the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 playoffs.

Rajat Patidar's century, coupled with Dinesh Karthik's swift 37-run knock helped RCB score 207 runs in their respective 20 overs, which they successfully defended courtesy of a good performance from the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel.

Virat Kohli meanwhile was at his animated best throughout the match, as he was earlier spotted celebrating Rajat Patidar's century with ecstasy and later, with a pitch invader coming onto the ground, Kohli's reaction to the same has now gone viral.

In a similar fashion, the 33-year-old was spotted pumping up the crowd at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, moments before RCB won the match. Kohli was spotted urging the crowd to cheer for RCB, as they kept their hope of winning the elusive IPL title alive.

You can check out Virat Kohli's viral gesture here:

Talking about the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bat first. Skipper Faf du Plessis was subsequently dismissed on a golden duck, after which Rajat Patidar came out to help steady the ship with Kohli.

While the former Indian batter was dismissed after 25 runs, Patidar kept building his inning and notched a century in 49 balls, to help RCB to a fight-worthy total.

In reply, KL Rahul scored 79 runs, and Deepak Hooda chipped in with 45, but couldn't help their side as they bowed out of IPL 2022.