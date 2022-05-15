IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans confirm flight to Kolkata to play Qualifier 1 after beating CSK by 7 wickets

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha played a match-winning knock as he remained not out at 67 and helped Gujarat Titans (GT) win the second leg against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 wickets. With this victory, Gujarat Titans have also confirmed their spot to play Qualifier 1 in Kolkata.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bat first and after the loss, had said, it was a bad decision. "Batting first was not a very good idea. It was tough to hit the faster bowlers in the first half".

Talking about Saha, chasing 133 runs, he found help in opening partners Shubman Gill (18 off 17) and Matthew Wade (20 off 15). Skipper Hardik Pandya could not stay on the crease for a long time as he was sent back by 'Junior Malinga' Matheesha Pathirana for seven runs. David Miller (15* off 20) continued his good form and stuck with Saha till the end to help take GT to a good win.

Talking about CSK bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana picked up two, while Moeen Ali got one to his name.

Earlier, for CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad had got off to a flying start and smashed 53 runs off 49 balls. His partner Devon Conway could not score much and departed for just 5 runs.

Moeen Ali (21 off 17) and Narayan Jagadeesan (39 off 33) put on some more runs on the board, but post that, CSK did not have any batter made much difference.

Shivam Dube was seen departing for a duck, while skipper Dhoni managed to score just 7 runs off 10 balls.

Already out of the Playoffs contingent, CSK had made a couple of changes while Gujarat remained unchanged. Chennai made as many as four changes with N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner and Matheesha Pathirana coming in for Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana and Ambati Rayudu.