Who is Matheesha Pathirana? The 'Junior Malinga' of CSK who dismissed Shubman Gill on his first delivery

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana, the right-arm medium-pacer, had come in to bowl in the seventh over and made sure he got a wicket on his very first delivery during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) clash. It was a first-ball wicket on IPL debut for the U19 star.

At the Wankhede Stadium, coming in to chase 133 runs, Shubman Gill had scored 18 runs off 17 balls, before Pathirana came into bowl and the pacer did not disappoint.

Popularly known as 'Junior Malinga', Pathirana bowled his first ball to Gill and got him out. The fast-bowler bowled a pacy full delivery that completely foxed Gill. The batter went for a review, but it was wasted by GT. There was joy on the face of the youngster as he sees the whole DRS process on the big screen.

So who is Matheesha Pathirana?

Matheesha Pathirana was added to CSK's playing XI and replaced his compatriot Maheesh Theekshana. As the MS Dhoni-led outfit is already out of the playoff race, the team management had made a draft of changes and decided to try Pathirana.

In fact, Pathirana was added as a replacement to the CSK squad after Kiwi speedster Adam Milne had picked up an injury soon after his CSK debut, which saw him ruled out of the season.

The 19 years and 148 days old cricketer was born in Kandy and is yet to play First-Class cricket. He had, however, represented Sri Lanka in the ICC U19 World Cup earlier this year.

At the IPL 2022 mega auction, he had registered himself at a base price of Rs 20 lakh and the Chennai franchise signed him for the same as a replacement.

Talking about his T20 journey, he has played only two T20 games in his career so far. In that, he managed to scalp two wickets at an economy rate of 8.25.