MS Dhoni to Ambati Rayudu, CSK cricketers who may not play IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season surely did not go in favour of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who became the second team to be eliminated from the playoffs race.

CSK saw many things go against them, be it not selecting Suresh Raina and him going unsold to losing Faf du Plessis to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Even, the decision of MS Dhoni relinquishing his captaincy and handing the baton to Ravindra Jadeja did not go in their favour.

The move did not work out and the team's performance, along with the all-rounder's form saw a drastic fall. In fact, it so happened that Jadeja even gave back the leadership hat to Dhoni.

After multiple losses and minimum victories, Dhoni was asked to see if he could keep CSK's playoffs hopes alive, however, the loopholes in the team were already uncovered.

Now keeping next year in mind, CSK will look to build a stronger team and aim for some prolific players with great potential. However, for that, they will also have to let go of some of the players they had in the squad for IPL 2022.