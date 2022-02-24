Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SL: India win historic 10th consecutive T20I match, beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs

Team India won their 10th successive T20I match in a row as they defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

IND vs SL: India win historic 10th consecutive T20I match, beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs

Team India romped to a 62 run win over Sri Lanka and notched a piece of history as they won their tenth successive T20I game in a row.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's fifties helped the hosts score 199 after they were asked to bat first, in reply, Sri Lanka couldn't chase down the 200-run target, handing India a big win and a place in the history books as well. 

More to follow...

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.