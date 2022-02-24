IND vs SL: India win historic 10th consecutive T20I match, beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs

Team India romped to a 62 run win over Sri Lanka and notched a piece of history as they won their tenth successive T20I game in a row.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's fifties helped the hosts score 199 after they were asked to bat first, in reply, Sri Lanka couldn't chase down the 200-run target, handing India a big win and a place in the history books as well.

India take a 1-0 series lead



India take a 1-0 series lead

They beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I in Lucknow. #INDvSL
February 24, 2022

