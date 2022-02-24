IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20I history, surpasses Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill

Rohit Sharma has been enjoying his life lately, Team India recently whitewashed West Indies twice in ODI and T20I series, and the 34-year-old is yet to lose a single game since taking over as permanent skipper from Virat Kohli.

On Thursday, Rohit achieved another personal milestone as he became the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket history. The Nagpur born cricketer had scored 3263 runs in the shortest format, ahead of India's series opener against Sri Lanka.

He needed 37 runs to surpass the likes of Virat Kohli (3296) and Martin Guptill (3299) and Rohit scored 44 runs in the first T20I game to become the highest run-scorer in the format.

READ| IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma eyes THESE 3 incredible records, including top run-scorer in T20I history

Unfortunately for the Indian skipper, he was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara soon after he achieved the historic milestone, but Sharma nonetheless has racked up 3307 runs in T20I cricket, after his 44-run inning on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma departs after scoring a fine 44.



He is now the Top run-getter in Men's T20Is



Follow the match https://t.co/RpSRuIlfLe #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/8Bz2fjAXJ1 February 24, 2022

And that's not all, if Rohit can play all 3 matches of the ongoing series, he will surpass Pakistan's Shoaib Malik to become the player with the highest appearances in the shortest format.

The pair of Rohit and Kishan combined to lethal effect to help India get off to a fiery start against Sri Lanka. Kishan scored a half-century in 30 deliveries including eight boundaries and two sixes in his knock of 73 off 48 balls at the time of writing.

READ| IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan scores 50, gets netizens talking after India's fiery start

After Rohit's dismissal Shreyas Iyer came out to partner Kishan and the pair of them had India cruising at 130/1 after 15 overs at the time of writing.