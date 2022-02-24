Search icon
IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan scores 50, gets netizens talking after India's fiery start

After subdued performances against West Indies, Ishan Kishan scored a blazing fast fifty which got the netizens talking.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

Team India got off to a surreal start in their series opener against Sri Lanka, thanks to brilliant batting from the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. 

Kishan in particular, was impressive as he completed his fifty in just 30 deliveries. 

The youngster was under immense pressure after subdued performances in the recent series under West Indies. Netizens were also impressed with Kishan's stunning batting display. 

In the previous matches, certain fans on Twitter questioned why Kishan was being played despite his struggles, however, the youngster silenced his critics with his performance on Thursday. 

Twitterati hence lauded Kishan for his explosive batting against Sri Lanka. While some users pointed out how he bounced back from the pressure, others shared hilarious memes regarding his recent upturn in fortunes. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Kishan's fifty:

Kishan recently became the second-most-expensive Indian player in IPL history after Mumbai Indians (MI) spent INR 15.25 crore on him in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Since then, he had come under the scanner, but he gave a might strong response to his critics on Thursday. 

