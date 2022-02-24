IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma eyes THESE 3 incredible records, including top run-scorer in T20I history

Rohit Sharma led India are set to go head to head against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series from Thursday onwards. The Men in Blue will play their opening game of the series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, followed by the remaining two games, which will be played at Dharamshala.

Ahead of the series opener, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of a major historic feat. He has the chance of becoming the highest run-scorer in T20I history and needs to score just 37 runs to overtake New Zealand's Martin Guptil and etch his name in the history books.

Currently, Rohit has 3263 runs to his name, in the shortest format. He's 3rd in the list of top run-getters in T20I cricket history, behind Virat Kohli (3296) and Martin Guptill (3299).

And that's not all, there are two more records that Rohit can surpass to achieve historic milestones against Sri Lanka.

If the 34-year-old can play all the 3 upcoming T20I games against Sri Lanka, then Rohit will surpass Pakistan's Shoaib Malik to become the player with the most appearances in T20I cricket history. Malik currently leads the way in terms of appearances in the shortest format with 124 caps, but the Indian skipper is nearby on 122.

"Huge honour and a great feeling to lead #TeamIndia."



Captain @ImRo45 on the emotions of captaining the team in all three formats of the game.

Rohit is already the highest capped player for India in the format, and he's also the only Indian among the 9 cricketers who have played more than 100 T20I games.

Last but not the least, the Nagpur born batsman needs to score 63 runs in the first game against Sri Lanka to shatter Pakistan ace Babar Azam's record for the fastest 1000 runs as captain in the shortest format. Since assuming duties as a skipper, Rohit has scored 937 runs in 25 innings with a brilliant strike of over 150.