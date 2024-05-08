West Bengal HS 2024 Results: WBCHSE Class 12 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Students who appeared for the exam can check their WBCHSE class 12th results at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be declaring the class 12th result today (May 8). The results will be announced at 1 pm in a press conference and the link be activated after 3 pm. Students who appeared for the exam can check their WBCHSE results at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Students must keep their registration number or roll number in hand while checking the results and downloading their class 12 mark sheet. These credentials will be mentioned on your admit cards.

Once the results are declared, the original marksheet alongside with pass certificate and other important documents will soon be distributed to schools.

WBCHSE Class 12 results: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link HS VOC Result 2024.

Now, fill in the necessary details.

Click on ‘submit.’

Your class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Download the page and keep a printout with yourself for future reference.

