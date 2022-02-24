Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2022 to start from March 26, confirms tournament chairman Brijesh Patel

The upcoming IPL 2022 season will kick off from March 26, chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Thursday.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

IPL 2022 to start from March 26, confirms tournament chairman Brijesh Patel

The 10-team Indian Premier League will start in Mumbai on March 26 and end on May 29 with around 40 per cent crowd being allowed at the start of the tournament.

"The IPL will start on Saturday, March 26," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI after the governing council meeting on Thursday.

With two new teams, Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans added to the roster, there will be 74 matches that will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium along with Navi Mumbai's DY Patil ground and Gahunje Stadium in Pune.

READ| IPL 2022: Major blow for CSK, star player who cost Rs 14 crore could be sidelined through injury

"Spectators will be allowed as per guidelines set by the Maharashtra government and to start with, it will be 40 per cent. If the COVID situation remains under control and cases decline, it might be a full house at the business end," a source said.

There has been no decision with regards to play-offs but Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host the final.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.