IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' hook-step after taking wicket in 1st T20I

Ravindra Jadeja made his much-awaited return to Team India on Thursday during the first T20I game against Sri Lanka. Known for his slick moves and crisp bowling, Jadeja pulled off Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' hook-step yet again after taking a wicket in the match.

Jadeja celebrated by enacting Allu Arjun's signature move from his blockbuster movie which is going viral all over social media. The Indian all-rounder picked up the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal, who was batting at 10 runs after having faced 9 deliveries.

Chandimal could do nothing when Jadeja dismissed him, and he even had the moves to follow up the wicket. As soon as Jadeja did the celebration, netizens also started to share the clip on social media.

You can watch Ravindra Jadeja's viral celebration here:

For the unversed, Jadeja had enacted Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' hook step once before as well, which was loved by fans a lot.

He attempted the dialogue from Pushpa and it even left Allu Arjun laughing as he commented with an emoji in the comment box.

Jadeja made his much-awaited return from injury, the all-rounder had injured himself during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and since then he played his first match on Thursday.