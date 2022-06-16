Here's how much share will the IPL teams get from the BCCI after the record breaking media rights auctions

IPL e-auction

the IPL has managed to sell its media rights for an astronomical sum of Rs 48,390 in other words, the broadcasters will be paying BCCI Rs 118.02 crore for each match during the next five-year cycle.

The introduction of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants this year was a grand success and the number of matches was subsequently raised as well. This means that the window for the IPL season has been increased and because of that, the revenue from the media rights has also increased.

Half of Rs 48,390 crore will be distributed between the eight original franchises i.e. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

The two new entrants - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - will have to wait for some time before getting as much share as their eight counterparts. Roughly, each of the eight IPL teams mentioned above will get around Rs 3,000 crore.

The other half will be shared with players and state associations. As per a report in The Indian Express, the old formula of dividing the share was 26 percent of the second half will be distributed among domestic and international players.

Of the remaining 74 percent, four percent has been earmarked for the staff salaries and the remainder will go into the kitty of the various state associations.

On calculations, INR 6290 crore (approx.) will be shared with the players while INR 16,936 crore (approx.) with BCCI-affiliated state boards from the second half of the overall generated revenue through the media rights.