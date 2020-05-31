Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCS vs PRS-XI today in Vincy Premier T10

Cricket
FCS vs PRS-XI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI in Vincy Premier T10 League match today, May 31.
Wicketkeeper – Kishore Shallow
Batsmen – Gidron Pope (C), Miles Bascombe (VC), Denis Byam
Allrounders – Keron Cottoy, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia
Bowlers – Deighton Butler, Dyke Cato, Chelson Stowe, Ray Jordan
Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Ronald Scott, Chelson Stowe, Selrick Cain, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer, Jahiel Walters, Rasheed Frederick.
President’s XI: Kishore Shallow, Luke Browne, Miles Bascombe, Neil Baptiste, Denis Byam, Kenory Martin, Ian Allen, Deighton Butler, Dyke Cato, Marvin Harry, Nixon Mclean.
