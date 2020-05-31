Headlines

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCS vs PRS-XI today in Vincy Premier T10

FCS vs PRS-XI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI Dream11 Team Player List, FCS Dream11 Team Player List, PRS-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI Head to Head.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2020, 07:00 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI - Vincy Premier T10 League

FCS vs PRS-XI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI in Vincy Premier T10 League match today, May 31.

 

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI (FCS vs PRS-XI) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Kishore Shallow

Batsmen – Gidron Pope (C), Miles Bascombe (VC), Denis Byam

Allrounders – Keron Cottoy, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia

Bowlers – Deighton Butler, Dyke Cato, Chelson Stowe, Ray Jordan

 

FCS vs PRS-XI My Dream11 Team 

Kishore Shallow, Gidron Pope (C), Miles Bascombe (VC), Denis Byam, Keron Cottoy, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Deighton Butler, Dyke Cato, Chelson Stowe, Ray Jordan

 

FCS vs PRS-XI Probable Playing11

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Ronald Scott, Chelson Stowe, Selrick Cain, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer, Jahiel Walters, Rasheed Frederick.

President’s XI: Kishore Shallow, Luke Browne, Miles Bascombe, Neil Baptiste, Denis Byam, Kenory Martin, Ian Allen, Deighton Butler, Dyke Cato, Marvin Harry, Nixon Mclean.

 

Check Dream11 Prediction / FCS Dream11 Team / Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team / PRS-XI Dream11 Team / President’s XI Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

