Former Pakistan skipper compares Babar Azam, Rizwan to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Pakistan has had a strong run of form in T20 internationals this year, winning 20 of their 29 games in a calendar year, thereby becoming the first nation to achieve this feat. Perhaps one of the biggest reasons how Pakistan reached this milestone was the form of skipper Babar Azam and star batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

The duo played some incredible innings in 2021, thereby propelling Pakistan to great victories. Rizwan, in particular, was extremely impressive in the year 2021, becoming the first batsman to score 2000 runs in T20 cricket this year.

After seeing the success of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, former Pakistani skipper Rashid Latif has compared the duo to Indian skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Rashid recently appeared on PTV Sports, and in his interview, he was full of praise for Babar and Rizwan.

“About a year ago, we used to say that Pakistan doesn’t have players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul, especially in T20 cricket. But I think, after some time, Indians will also say that we don’t have players like Rizwan and Babar,” said Latif.

What's more intriguing is that earlier this year, former Pakistani skippers like Rashid and Inzamam-ul-Haq had criticised Babar Azam and Mohammad Rashid for their slow strike rate, but the duo has responded tremendously.

“Earlier, we also had our reservations about their scoring rate but they made up for it by pacing their innings perfectly,” added Rashid Latif.

For the unversed, skipper Babar Azam was only behind his teammate Rizwan in terms of runs scored in T20 cricket as he racked up a total of 1779 runs in 2021. He also leads the ICC ODI and T20 rankings for batsmen.

Apart from individual accolades, the duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also broke Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s record of most century stands while opening the innings.