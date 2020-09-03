England vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live streaming, ENG v AUS Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, England vs Australia Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player List, AUS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, England vs Australia Head to Head.

England and Australia will play against each other for the first time after more than 26 months.

The last time the Aussies played, they had lost to England by 28 runs in Birmingham. Now with a much stronger team, the Australian side would be looking to register their maiden T20I series victory in England.

When and where to watch England vs Australia, 1st T20I

Where and when is the England vs Australia, 1st T20I match being played?

The England vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be played on September 4, 2020, at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the England vs Australia, 1st T20I match begin?

The England vs Australia, 1st T20I match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch England vs Australia, 1st T20I live in India (TV channels)?

The England vs Australia, 1st T20I live telecast will be available on Sony Six Network in India.

How and where to watch online England vs Australia, 1st T20I live streaming?

The England vs Australia, 1st T20I live telecast will be available online on Sony Liv app for premium users.

England vs Australia, 1st T20I: Predicted Starting XIs

England: Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood/Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams/Kane Richardson.