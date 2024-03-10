Twitter
Cricket

DC-W vs RCB-W, Match 17 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 02:47 PM IST

The game between the Royal Challengers and the Capitals is expected to be a mouthwatering clash on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. DC holds the second spot on the points table with eight points, having won four matches and lost two in the tournament.

They stumbled in their first game against Mumbai Indians but bounced back with four consecutive victories. Whereas RCB, currently third on the table with three wins in six games, suffered a loss to Gujarat Giants in their previous match by 19 runs. Eager for a comeback, they aim to challenge DC in their upcoming encounter.

Live streaming details

When Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 WPL 2024 match will be played?

The second clash between Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on March 10, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium, Delhi.

Where to watch Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match?

In India, the Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.

All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Delhi is renowned for not favoring high-scoring encounters, particularly as the season progresses, resulting in slower wickets. Therefore, the upcoming game is not expected to be a high-scoring affair. Spinners can anticipate ample turn from the surface, and a competitive score would likely range between 155 to 160 runs. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature will be around 28 degrees in the morning. The temperature will be around 20 degrees in the evening and the conditions will be partly cloudy. There is no chance of rain which means that the weather is expected to hold up pretty well. 

Probable Playing XI

DC-W: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

RCB-W: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh

